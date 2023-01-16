Birthday Club
Inmate dies in Monroe County Jail

An inmate died Sunday morning at the Monroe County Jail after corrections officers found him...
An inmate died Sunday morning at the Monroe County Jail after corrections officers found him hanging in his cell, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - An inmate died Sunday morning at the Monroe County Jail after corrections officers found him hanging in his cell, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Authorities found the inmate at 11:49 a.m. Sunday and began administering CPR. First responders with the Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived and tried to save his life. The inmate was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The inmate’s name wasn’t immediately released, but the sheriff said he is a 48-year-old man from Monroe, Michigan.

The Lucas County Coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death, the sheriff’s office said.

