Inmate dies in Monroe County Jail

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - An inmate died Sunday morning at the Monroe County Jail after corrections officers found him hanging in his cell, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Authorities found the inmate at 11:49 a.m. Sunday and began administering CPR. First responders with the Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived and tried to save his life. The inmate was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The inmate’s name wasn’t immediately released, but the sheriff said he is a 48-year-old man from Monroe, Michigan.

The Lucas County Coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death, the sheriff’s office said.

🚨PRESS RELEASE 🚨 Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting the in-custody death of an inmate at the Monroe... Posted by Monroe County Sheriff's Office - Michigan on Sunday, January 15, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.