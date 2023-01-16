Local man shares memories about his time with MLK during a visit to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The life’s work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. changed the world. This is the a day we honor his life and legacy as a nation.

Less than a year before his murder in Memphis, he made a stop here in Toledo. All these decades later, one of the people who met him shares his incredible memories of that day.

Dr. King came to Toledo to speak at Scott High School. There was a reception before the event, and that’s when Bishop Robert Culp had a chance to meet a man who he says shaped his world.

Dr. King was here in September of 1967. It’s a moment in time Culp will never forget.

“After shaking his hand, I didn’t wash it for three days,” said Culp. “I was so proud to have been able to shake his hand. I was so impressed with his humility.”

Culp was the head of the local chapter of the NAACP at the time. He met Dr. King during a reception at a home in Maumee before the event. After that, Culp introduced the civil rights leader at Scott High School.

“It’s a real treasure to have met him in person and had a chance to introduce him and to get to know him a wee bit as a person, not just a leader,” said Culp. “I still get Goosebumps thinking about those moments. When a man like that receives you and talks with you with such familiarity, it makes for such a rich experience.”

Culp proudly remembers the crowd that filled Scott that night.

“It was a diverse crowd,” said Culp. “There were young people, as well as those who had been around awhile. Black and white.”

Culp said it was amazing to watch Dr. King engage with people at the event.

“There were a number of people who had a chance to shake his hand, and some were even able to share stories,” said Culp. “He patiently listened to them all. By then, Dr. King was an icon across the country and established as the leader of the civil rights movement. It was such a joy to watch him interact with the people.”

Dr. King was assassinated in April of 1968, just months after his visit to Toledo.

“His death impacted my life greatly,” said Culp.

More than fifty years after King’s death, so many of Dr. King’s teachings are still very much alive for Culp.

“To this day, I still seek to grow by reading his books and watching tapes of him, whatever I can,” said Culp. “Dr. King still lives, as far as many of us are concerned.”

Culp first heard Dr. King speak in the 1950s. Culp attended Anderson University in Indiana and Dr. King spoke to some of the students. Culp didn’t have a chance to have a conversation with Dr. King until the Toledo visit. However, Culp says hearing Dr. King speak as a college student changed his whole perception of what ministry should truly be about.

