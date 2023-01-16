Man arrested, 2 officers hurt after multi-state chase

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man faces several charges after he led police on a multi-state pursuit from Indiana to Ohio Saturday night, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Indiana State Police notified law enforcement in Williams County, Ohio shortly after 8:30 Saturday that they were involved in a pursuit heading toward the state line. Ohio agencies took over after the vehicle crossed into the state.

Troopers said the car crashed on County Road 20 North just west of U.S. 127. The driver, 32-year-old Johnathan J. Merchant, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, ran away into a field, according to OSHP.

Officers arrested Merchant after a fight in that field that hurt two officers, the news release said.

Troopers didn’t say what agency the hurt officers are from but said their injuries are minor.

Merchant is in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on charges ranging from fleeing and eluding to assaulting a police officer. He also has pending charges in Indiana, troopers said.

