Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

Man arrested, 2 officers hurt after multi-state chase

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man faces several charges after he led police on a multi-state pursuit from Indiana to Ohio Saturday night, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Indiana State Police notified law enforcement in Williams County, Ohio shortly after 8:30 Saturday that they were involved in a pursuit heading toward the state line. Ohio agencies took over after the vehicle crossed into the state.

Troopers said the car crashed on County Road 20 North just west of U.S. 127. The driver, 32-year-old Johnathan J. Merchant, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, ran away into a field, according to OSHP.

Officers arrested Merchant after a fight in that field that hurt two officers, the news release said.

Troopers didn’t say what agency the hurt officers are from but said their injuries are minor.

Merchant is in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on charges ranging from fleeing and eluding to assaulting a police officer. He also has pending charges in Indiana, troopers said.

Johnathan J. merchant, 32, faces several charges led police on a multi-state pursuit from...
Johnathan J. merchant, 32, faces several charges led police on a multi-state pursuit from Indiana to Ohio Saturday night(CCNO)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the Easter Sunday 2022 murder of a woman...
Jury convicts man in murder of Sylvania woman
A farmer died after he got stuck in a grain bin like this one Thursday afternoon in Indiana,...
Farmer dies after getting trapped in grain bin, officials say
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
A Bedford Township family made it out safely when their house caught on fire Saturday evening.
Pastor’s family home destroyed in Bedford Township fire
The Toledo Fire Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning.
TFRD investigates two structure fires

Latest News

The long lost relatives are making up for lost time.
Toledo Family Reunited by DNA Test
Tokes family pushes for parole reform
An inmate died Sunday morning at the Monroe County Jail after corrections officers found him...
Inmate dies in Monroe County Jail
1/15: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
1/15: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast