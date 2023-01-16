Birthday Club
Toledo family reunited by DNA Test

By Sophie Bates
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The deaths of Jane Coster’s adopted parents and brother left her bereft. So, she began searching for something more.

“I thought, ‘Boy, I’m feeling really alone. And there’s got to be family out there somewhere,’” Coster said.

At the same time, Tamra Pitzen decided she too wanted to learn more about her ancestors.

Both women took DNA tests just one month apart this summer; the results were life changing.

“I opened it up and it said half-sister and I just sat there like, ‘Wow, this is amazing,’” Coster said. “I sent her a message and I said, ‘Ooo, sisters. I think we should talk.’ And I sent her my cell phone number, and she called me about an hour later.”

“The first thing I asked her was, ‘Is he still alive?’ And she said yes,” Coster said of her biological father Daniel Tucker.

The trio met three days after learning the news. They’ve been inseparable talking or texting every day.

“I think it couldn’t have taken more than 30 seconds to fall in love with her,” Tucker said.

Tucker was 17 when Jane was conceived, but he had no idea she existed. Meeting his long-lost daughter has given him purpose again, something the 80-year-old diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease sorely needed.

“It was like having direction again. Have a goal or your curiosity’s got the best of you,” Tucker said, “Or you know something wonderful is happening and you have to be a part of it.”

His family noticed an immediate difference.

“I kind of saw him going down hill. And then, when she came into our lives it’s a whole different – he’s alive. He’s back,” Pitzen said.

The trio says they couldn’t be more alike.

“We fit. We just all fit. And it makes sense,” Coster said.

Now, the family is making up for lost time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

