Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: Male juvenile shot on Sherman and Kent

TPD is investigating a possible shooting on Sherman and Kent, Monday afternoon.
TPD is investigating a possible shooting on Sherman and Kent, Monday afternoon.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One male juvenile was shot at the corner of Sherman and Kent St., Monday afternoon.

According to TPD, the victim was shot at least once and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers told 13abc crews that three suspects fled the scene on foot and were last seen wearing masks.

Officers received a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. This is a developing story; check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bedford Township family made it out safely when their house caught on fire Saturday evening.
Pastor’s family home destroyed in Bedford Township fire
After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the Easter Sunday 2022 murder of a woman...
Jury convicts man in murder of Sylvania woman
Police lights
Man arrested, 2 officers hurt after multi-state chase
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
An inmate died Sunday morning at the Monroe County Jail after corrections officers found him...
Inmate dies in Monroe County Jail

Latest News

1/16: Derek’s MLK Day Forecast
1/16: Derek's MLK Day Forecast
Coffee Quest 419
Coffee Quest 419
Healthy Weight Week with Renegade Fitness's Jen Rhoades
Healthy Weight Week with Renegade Fitness's Jen Rhoades
Local Roots
Ethan visits Local Roots