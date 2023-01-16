TPD: Male juvenile shot on Sherman and Kent
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One male juvenile was shot at the corner of Sherman and Kent St., Monday afternoon.
According to TPD, the victim was shot at least once and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers told 13abc crews that three suspects fled the scene on foot and were last seen wearing masks.
Officers received a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. This is a developing story; check back later for updates.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.