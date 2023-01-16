TPD: Male juvenile shot on Sherman and Kent

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One male juvenile was shot at the corner of Sherman and Kent St., Monday afternoon.

According to TPD, the victim was shot at least once and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers told 13abc crews that three suspects fled the scene on foot and were last seen wearing masks.

Officers received a call of a person shot around 3:30 p.m. This is a developing story; check back later for updates.

