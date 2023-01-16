Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday.

OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.

According to OSHP, a 27-year-old male and a 27-year-old female, both from Norwalk, Ohio, were traveling westbound on Mason Road when their vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a mailbox, railroad crossing post, a sign, two wooden poles. The vehicle came to rest in a field on the North side of the roadway.

The male occupant, who was the driver, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Sandusky hospital. The female occupant, who was the front seat passenger, also sustained serious injuries and was life flighted to a Toledo hospital.

OSHP says both occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and/or drug use are believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

