1/17: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

After a soggy and foggy start for many, we broke into fleeting sun this morning... and now, clouds are returning with temps falling through the afternoon. Wednesday will level off in the low to mid-40s with more clouds, as out next batch of rain arrives late tomorrow night through Thursday morning. The breeze will keep up to close out the week, with only a few flakes flying (and not likely to stick) Friday, and highs flatline in the mid-30s for at least the next week to follow.

