1/17/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Up and down temps and rain expected the next couple of days
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Cloudy, lows in the mid 30s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, highs in the lower 40s. Rain developing in the evening with rain likely overnight. THURSDAY: Early AM rain ending, breezy and mild, chance of a few PM showers or storms, highs in the mid 50s. FRIDAY: Cold and breezy, chance of light snow showers, highs in the mid 30s.

