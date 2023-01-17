Birthday Club
Arenacross comes to Toledo for first time this weekend

The event is taking place on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at the Huntington Center.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Arenacross is coming to Toledo for the very first time this weekend.

The event is taking place on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at the Huntington Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.

Organizers say over 60 dump trucks of dirt will cover the floor of the Huntington Center for this event. Promoter Adam Martin from MXR Promotions and his team will then mold the dirt into a fast-paced track for over 200 riders who will be competing for over $7,000 in cash.

Tickets for the event are on sale at ticketmaster.com and the Huntington Center box office. Tickets range from $25 to $35 depending on the seat. Kids seats are $10. Organizers say you must buy at least one adult ticket with the purchase of a kids ticket. There is a maximum of three kids per adult.

For more details, click here.

