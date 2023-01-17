Bowling Green State University expands its annual MLK Day of Service

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday.

This year, the university expanded its annual day of community service with a Symposium on Diversity.

The annual day of service allows BGSU students, faculty, and staff to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by creating public good through community service at the Symposium on Diversity. This year, students served at the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House helps to keep families close while doctors take care of sick children.

Several students were greeted by one of the General Managers at the Ronald McDonald House. The volunteers took down the holiday decorations.

“Anything that’s going to help kids is just important. You can’t help kids,” Ariel Esposito, a BGSU student said.

BGSU is one of the leading community service colleges in our area.

“Like the shirt says it’s not a day off. It’s a day on. It provides a great opportunity to get back to the community. The community is really grateful to our students so opportunities like this I love to always take them up. I think today is a great opportunity to volunteer at the Ronald McDonald house,” Will Mclean, a BGSU student said.

