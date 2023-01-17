Birthday Club
City of Toledo announces million dollar grant opportunity for H.V. Savage Park

The City will hold a public meeting on Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. to gather community feedback on...
The City will hold a public meeting on Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. to gather community feedback on possible park changes.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced a one million dollar grant opportunity for H.V. Savage Park and is seeking feedback on what to possibly use the money for.

The City will be holding a public meeting on Jan. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to gather feedback from the community on what changes or additions they would like to see at the park to enhance community experience. The meeting will take place at H.V. Savage Park located at 650 Nebraska Ave.

The City says a decent turnout from the community will help staff produce a strong application for the highly competitive grant.

