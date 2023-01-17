Community supports Bedford family who lost everything in fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For a family searching through the wreckage of their home, the Marshalls are surprisingly upbeat.

“The Lord has been really good to us and our church family and the community, obviously. So, I’m just thankful to have everyone still laughing, still smiling,” said Leanne Marshall, one of the family’s children, “So, we’re happy.”

The home went up in flames at around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. The Bedford Township Fire Department responded, but they couldn’t stop the fire from spreading from the garage into the upstairs. Now, most of what’s left is rubble.

Johnathan Marshall, the homeowner and a pastor at Hope Baptist Church, said some of the downstairs may still be intact, but they can’t yet get inside to see what remains.

Marshall said despite his family’s upbeat attitude, the loss has been difficult. His faith is helping him through.

“Material possessions are important because I’m a material being. I’m a human being, and I care, and I have things that I love that I lost and I’m sad about. But being able to walk with the Lord through it makes the burden much lighter because he’s carrying most of the burden,” Marshall said.

In addition, the support of a generous community is helping the family navigate the tragedy.

A GoFund Me account raised nearly $15,000 for the family in less than three days.

“Every time I hear about more people giving, I tear up. It’s so awesome to see. It’s really cool to see how much people love our family, love my dad, love my parents,” says Nate Marshall, Johnathan’s son. “It’s a really special thing.”

Cory Sullenberger, who’s known the family since he was five, set up the fundraising effort.

“They’re the type of people who would do the same thing for anyone else. They would help anyone in the community that needs help,” Sullenberger said.

The Marshalls are staying with family for now. Johnathan said they may rebuild the home, but they need to know if the foundation was damaged before they make a decision.

“My wife grew up in the house. Her parents built this house in the mid-80s. And so she loves it, and it’s been here all that time. It’s been a great place for us. Our kids went to school just down the road,” Johnathan Marshall said. “And it may be time for a new chapter. Who knows?”

The Bedford Township Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

