Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

Driver dead after tires strike semi-truck on I-280

The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in...
The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in Lake Township.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate 280 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in Lake Township.

Troopers say a semi-tractor trailer combination that was traveling southbound on I-280 lost a set of dual tires from one of its axels. The dual tires then went through the median and struck a semi-tractor trailer combination traveling northbound on I-280, killing the driver.

OSHP says the southbound semi-tractor trailer combination did not stop after the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on the location of this vehicle or the driver is asked to call the Bowling Green Post at 419-352-2481.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested a 15-year-old male last week.
15-year-old charged with murder in death of DeAsia Green
Police lights
Man arrested, 2 officers hurt after multi-state chase
Maumee may see new rental property rules
Maumee may soon see new rules for rental properties
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say
The crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of...
Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday

Latest News

Wedding Charcuterie? Hayley from Michael's talks catering trends
Wedding Charcuterie? Hayley from Michael's talks catering trends
Battle of I-75
Battle of I-75
Checking on wedding trends with Sounds of Music DJs
Checking on wedding trends with Sounds of Music DJs
Q&A with Dr. Frank Barone of Evolv Plastic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics
Q&A with Dr. Frank Barone of Evolv Plastic Surgery and Medical Aesthetics