Driver dead after tires strike semi-truck on I-280

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate 280 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in Lake Township.

Troopers say a semi-tractor trailer combination that was traveling southbound on I-280 lost a set of dual tires from one of its axels. The dual tires then went through the median and struck a semi-tractor trailer combination traveling northbound on I-280, killing the driver.

OSHP says the southbound semi-tractor trailer combination did not stop after the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on the location of this vehicle or the driver is asked to call the Bowling Green Post at 419-352-2481.

