Eggflation causes stress for customers and grocery stores alike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The price of grocery bills these days is less than egg-citing, which is partly due to the soaring cost of eggs.

Despite consumer prices going down, the national average reached $3.59 in November which is up from $1.72 the year prior, according to the latest government data.

Inflation plays a part in this, but it’s the bird flu that’s slamming egg farmers and supply chain issues in the egg industry that makes them particularly expensive. The bird flu hit egg farmers back in 2022, but grocery stores and their customers are still feeling that ripple effect. This means people are having to cut corners on other items to afford the house staple.

Toledo Food Market shopper, Norberto Rodriguez has two growing boys at home and said “When it comes to your children’s welfare...things that are not as important, you go with what’s more important which is their health and well-being, so you know, you buy the eggs.”

Spending more money but getting fewer items is frustrating for shoppers. But it’s the workers at grocery stores that are on the receiving end of that frustration.

Toledo Food Market worker, Rod Seman, said people are unhappy and have been complaining. He’s also seen a major drop in customers buying eggs lately, resulting in shelves filled with them.

“I used to go through let’s say, about a hundred cases a week in eggs, now I’m only going through thirty. It’s dropped by 1/3, and we got to get it back up somehow”, said Seman.

For now, there’s no light at the end of the tunnel as experts are warning prices are unlikely to go down. And that means egg consumers have bigger problems than high cholesterol to worry about.

