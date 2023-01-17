Birthday Club
Federal Government enacts tax credit on electric vehicles

Federal gov. enacted a tax credit for people with electric vehicles. However, many states including Ohio added an annual fee for EV owners.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the federal government enacted a tax credit for owners of electric vehicles.

In addition, many states including Ohio added an annual fee for electric vehicle owners. The guidelines for annual fees differ this year in regard to eligibility and available credit.

Electric vehicle owners can receive up to $7,500 in tax credits from the federal government. CPA Tom Baird said the Ohio government, like many others, is trying to make up for lost funds.

“The $200 thing, that’s just to make up for what gas tax Ohio’s not collecting because you don’t buy gas, but you still put wear and tear on the road... and I think you’re ahead there too because the gas tax is pretty significant,”

Baird said not having to pay for gas is one of the qualities that makes electric vehicles so attractive, especially as gas prices have become a roller coaster experience in recent months.

“Electricity has been pretty steady the last couple of years, unlike gasoline and some other things. So I don’t see it being a huge issue,” Baird said.

If you have sticker shock, Baird said, it’s all about delayed gratification.

“If you’re buying an EV and you’re buying a mid or low price, you’re probably going to be ahead. If you’re buying a luxury EV, Mercedes has one, Audi has one, you’re going to pay upscale prices,” Baird said.

