January 17th Weather Forecast

Warm & Rainy Pattern
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few rays of sunshine may develop this morning. Overcast conditions will return for this afternoon and last most of the week. Highs today will be near 50. Wednesday will be cloudy with a high in the low 40s. Rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday will bring highs in the low to middle 50s. That warmth could lead to a few thunderstorms redeveloping in the afternoon hours. The rest of the 7-day forecast includes clouds with highs in the middle 30s. There could be a few flurries on Friday and early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

