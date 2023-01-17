Man pleads guilty to charges relating to 2020 homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man pleaded guilty to charges, Tuesday, concerning a 2020 homicide.

According to court documents, Patric Chandler withdrew a previous plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to reckless homicide.

Chandler will be sentenced on Feb. 27. His bond is continued at supervised own recognizance.

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call of a person shot in the 5000 block of Lynnbridge on Nov. 2, 2020.

Upon arrival, the victim Royce Burruss was transported to UTMC by friends. The victims later died at the hospital.

