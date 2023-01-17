Birthday Club
Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help.

The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities.

The Capital Area Housing Partnership will be helping people with the application process at Trinity AME Church, located on West Holmes Road. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 21. Walk-ins are welcome, but time slots can be scheduled by contacting Capital Area Housing Partnership at 517-676-7304.

There will be another event Feb. 16 at Cristo Rey Community Center and another March 6 at the Allen Neighborhood Center.

More information on MIHAF can be found on the Michigan Housing Development Authority website.

