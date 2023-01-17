Moment of Science: Igloos

When building materials are hard to come by, you make do with what you have! We’re discovering how one of the coldest materials can help you stay warm at the top of the world.

* The “igloo” -- the Inuit word for “snow house” -- has been a frozen abode of choice for centuries, and it’s made of nothing but compressed snow -- fresh-fallen powder wouldn’t work for snowmen, let alone an igloo. That makes it a great insulator, since a good 95% of it is just trapped air, which helps trap and circulate your own body heat through the space. The igloo effect doesn’t work if it’s all ice, since it doesn’t have those air pockets -- still makes for pretty cool construction at winter festivals, though.

* The shape of an igloo makes it a “catenoid”. That basically means the pressure from gravity and wind and other forces stays to the sides of the dome, and not the ceiling. The brick sizes are ideally the same -- traditionally about 3 feet long, 15 inches high, and 8 inches thick -- but igloos are actually built in an upward spiral, made by cutting the first row of completed blocks on an angle, then working up from there. The capstone of sorts is trimmed to order and slotted into place, making the whole structure strong enough to support a person’s weight, even with a few vents cut in.

* Since warm air rises and cold air sinks, the sleeping quarters in larger igloos are on a higher platform to take advantage of the warmth closer to the top, while the tunnel entrance is built slightly below ground level to provide a cold sink. All of this means the temperature inside can warm as much as 70 degrees Fahrenheit above the outside temp. That means if it’s -40 outside, you’re staying safe much closer to the freezing mark -- not exactly shorts weather, but much more manageable. The physical barrier also cuts the wind -- highly dangerous when it’s already bitterly cold -- and the tunnel entrance also helps.

* After a few days, that body heat plus sun exposure can slightly melt the walls, but a little refreezing can work to your structural advantage, sealing off smaller gaps and acting as the mortar to your snow bricks. Of course, spring warming will eventually destroy the thing entirely -- but for now, with no corners and no wasted space, it’s a near-perfect design.

It’s unlikely you find yourself needing to build one -- and in most of the lower 48, it’s tough to find the packed snow for it -- but now you’ve got some winter survival skills under your belt.

