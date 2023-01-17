Birthday Club
Nearly $25M awarded to support the hiring of 195 school resource officers

School hallway
School hallway(Capitol News Service)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 195 school districts, intermediate school districts, and public school academies will receive nearly $25 million to support the hiring of 195 school resource officers (SROs) for the next three years. The program will improve safety and security for more than 334,000 students in our state.

Announced on Tuesday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, she said that every parent wants their kids to be safe at school.

“These grants will help us hire almost 200 more School Resource Officers so we can make sure our children, teacher, and staff are safe at school,” said Governor Whitmer. “Let’s keep working together to make record investments in our students and improve their classroom experience, build up school infrastructure, hire excellent educators, and invest in their comprehensive well-being, from mental health to safety.”

A panel of representatives from education and policing awarded the grants. The grants will be prioritized to schools and school districts without a school resource officer currently in place, as well as schools from more communities with lower student enrollment and less total per pupil funding.

The funds administered by the Michigan State Police (MSP), Grants and Community Services Division, may be used to support salaries, benefits, and training for SROs, which are law enforcement officers responsible for keeping students safe in school. A 50 percent match is required to be provided by the applicant’s jurisdiction.

“These grant awards will not only help to provide better safety in our school buildings by increasing the number of schools throughout the state with at least one SRO, but very importantly, by prioritizing smaller schools in more remote areas, we will reduce the time it takes for a police response in the event of an emergency,” said MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper.

Find a complete list of the awards here.

Read next:

