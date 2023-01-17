Birthday Club
TPD: 15-year-old male arrested in the murder of 15-year-old Toledo girl

DeAsia Green
DeAsia Green(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department said they had made an arrest in relation to the murder of 15-year-old DeAsia Green.

According to TPD, officers arrested a 15-year-old male last week.

TPD did not give any further information, regarding the charges filed against the juvenile.

On Jan. 9, TPD reported finding Green dead in an alley in the 1300 block of Page.

TPD said Green was a “habitual runaway. " Investigators told 13abc the teen’s parents reported her missing earlier in the month after they realized there was something different about the teen being missing this time.Her parents gave a TPD search team information they had received, which led detectives to the area where Green’s body was found.

Investigators confirmed on Jan. 10, the teen is the daughter of an unsolved homicide victim from 2010, DeAndre Green. 13abc highlighted his case just last year for Case Files. TPD said Tuesday DeAsia’s death has nothing to do with DeAndre’s death.

While TPD has made an arrest, officers have yet to release any further details regarding the circumstance surrounding Green’s death.

