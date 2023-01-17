TPD Academy host 69th Graduation

Birthday Club
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department 69th police academy class walked across the stage at Owens Community College.

Interim Police Chief Michael Troendle said the officers are joining the force at a crucial time.

“This is a day that is very exciting and makes everyone in the police department happy. We get 33 new officers out there. We get them out of the streets, we desperately need them, and the community desperately needs them. We’re pretty excited,” said Troendle.

Troendle said the past six months of the academy were far from easy for the cadets, and it took a lot of dedication.

“It’s a lot of yelling, a lot of screaming, a lot of push-ups, a lot of sit-ups, and running. But then there’s also a lot of learning too. Learning how to be empathetic when you’re out there in the field,” said Troendle.

The evening was not just emotional for the graduates but for their loved ones as well.

“It’s amazing, it’s surreal. Like walking across the stage and getting your badge. It’s crazy,” said graduate Madison Mannebach. Her mother, Jill Mannebach, is a lieutenant with TPD, and she got to hand her daughter her badge on stage.

”It’s pretty awesome. It’s exciting and fun to watch her take the journey. Her journey just began so I’m excited to watch the rest of it,” she said.

Now that the officers have graduated they will be on a probationary period, working with senior partners and getting on-the-job training.

