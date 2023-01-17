Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A two vehicle crash that happened in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy Township.

OSHP says a 74-year-old woman, of Metamora, was driving her Chrysler Pacifica west on County Road T and a 49-year-old man, of Grand Rapids, was driving his Ford F-150 north on State Route 64.

Troopers say the woman failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and her vehicle struck the passenger side of the man’s vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to OSHP, impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

