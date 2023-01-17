University of Findlay students study the impact of the Ohio Callery pear tree ban on pollinators

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Callery pear trees, also called Bradford pear trees, are found all over our area, however, they’re now banned in the Buckeye State.

As of Jan. 1, the invasive species is illegal to sell, grow or plant in Ohio.

Some local college students had concerns about the trees when it comes to bees, so they started a research project to study what impact the ban would have on pollinators.

A group of students at the University of Findlay wanted to know if having fewer Callery pear trees would put a strain on the bee population, which is already struggling. What they learned is creating quite a buzz.

Even if you don’t know them by name, you’ve certainly seen them. The trees line neighborhoods and city streets just about everywhere.

“They are beautiful trees,” said Dr. Ben Dolan, an Associate Professor of Biology at the university. “They are covered in white flowers, and they are the first to bloom in the spring.”

The trees were first brought to the united states from Asia in the 1960s. They eventually became one of the most popular ornamental trees to plant. But they’ve caused serious problems.

After birds eat the seeds, they are processed and planted all over, killing native trees and plants that provide important food and habitat.

“It can reduce biodiversity and the native plants can be decreased over time and we could potentially lose them,” said Dolan.

Dolan says some of his students were curious about how the ban in the Buckeye State would affect pollinators, so a group of them began collecting bees from the trees every spring a few years ago.

“We didn’t really know where it was going,” said senior Paige Chernisky. “We had a question and wanted to see if anyone had been doing this before. No one had, so we didn’t know what we were going to get.”

The research unlocked the answer.

“Our research was studying what pollinators were attracted to this tree and if they were only attracted to this tree, we found they were also getting from other trees and flowers,” said junior Madeline Haase. “It was great that we found that it is okay to if the tree is removed and the bees are okay in the end because they have other resources.”

The research project has taken flight and has even been published in a scientific journal.

“It’s fun to learn new things and to ask new questions,” said Dolan. “That is what science is all about, and it’s what my students did. It’s a great opportunity for them.”

While it’s illegal to sell, grow or plant the trees in Ohio, existing trees do not have to be removed.

Experts say it is good to remove them if you can, and that there are plenty of options for planting that do not threaten our native species.

Other states have already or will soon ban the trees as well.

