Man wanted for Toledo homicide arrested in Cleveland

On Jan. 17, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Titus...
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was wanted for a December 2021 homicide was arrested in Cleveland by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

USMS says on Jan. 17, members of NOVFTF located and arrested Titus Crittendon, 26 near the 9700 block of Plymouth Avenue in Garfield Heights, Ohio. Crittendon was wanted by the Toledo Police Department for aggravated murder.

“This arrest is another example of our strong law enforcement partnerships across the northern district of Ohio,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Outstanding police work from Toledo, all the way to Cleveland, resulted in another dangerous fugitive being taken off the street.”

According to USMS, on Dec. 18, 2021, Toledo Police responded to the 1200 block of Broadway Street in response to an individual being shot. Upon arrival, officers found Everett White, 24, dead inside of a vehicle due to gunshot wounds.

Detectives arrived on the scene and discovered video evidence that showed Crittendon walking away from the victim’s car.

