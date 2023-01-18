1/18: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Today will remain neutral in the low-40s with mostly cloudy skies, though rain will arrive after sunset. Showers will become heavy at times through the overnight hours, followed by daytime clearing. That will warm highs to the mid-50s, priming the pump for scattered strong storms to develop in a narrow late-afternoon/early-evening window (3pm-6pm). While energy is low compared to a typical summer storm, wind shear is high, and could mix high winds down to the ground with a few spin-ups possible. As a result, we’ve issued a 13abc First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon.

