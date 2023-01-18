1/18/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain likely, breezy, lows in the mid to upper 30s. THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Early AM showers, then dry through 3-4pm, mild and breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Showers and storms are likely in the late afternoon and evening, strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Stay “weather aware”. FRIDAY: Cooler and breezy, chance of snow showers, highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.