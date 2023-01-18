Birthday Club
1/18/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

THURSDAY: 13ABC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
1/18/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Rain likely, breezy, lows in the mid to upper 30s. THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Early AM showers, then dry through 3-4pm, mild and breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Showers and storms are likely in the late afternoon and evening, strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Stay “weather aware”. FRIDAY: Cooler and breezy, chance of snow showers, highs in the mid to upper 30s.

The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in...
Driver killed after tires strike semi-truck on I-280
Officers arrested a 15-year-old male last week.
15-year-old charged with murder in death of DeAsia Green
Strong to severe storms are possible in NW Ohio and SE Michigan Thursday, January 19th, 2023
***First Alert Weather Day*** issued for Thursday afternoon; strong t-storms possible
On Jan. 17, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Titus...
Man wanted for Toledo homicide arrested in Cleveland
Maumee may see new rental property rules
Maumee may soon see new rules for rental properties

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for strong storm potential late Thursday afternoon....
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for strong storm potential late Thursday afternoon....
