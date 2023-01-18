Birthday Club
City of Perrysburg limits number of credit cards and usage for department heads

City Finance Director says the move is not related to ongoing state auditor investigation
Council Members passed a resolution to limit the number of credit cards and usage of the cards for department heads in the City of Perrysburg.
Council Members passed a resolution to limit the number of credit cards and usage of the cards for department heads in the City of Perrysburg.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - We all know credit cards can end up in the wrong hands. Perrysburg City Council is taking steps to make sure cards used by the city don’t end up misused by city employees.

“We want to be proactive with credit card fraud that’s around the world right now. Limit the number of credit cards that we have out there and do more virtual cards that are more secure,” said Amber Rathburn, Finance Director for the City of Perrysburg.

During tonight’s city council meeting, members approved a resolution that would limit the number of city credit cards. Right now, the city finance director says Perrysburg has 20 credit cards in hands of department heads. It will go down to three cards, which will be held in a central location.

“They can check a credit card out of our office or we can issue a virtual card if they need to make a payment online for registration or something for training. We can do a one-time purchase card, which is way more secure than having a physical credit card out there,” explained Rathburn.

Charges will be limited for food and travel. Plus, anything more than $500.00 would require a purchase order in advance. The finance director says the move has nothing to do with the ongoing investigation by the state auditor. Details of that investigation have not yet come to light.

