Dine in the 419: Paddy Jack’s

By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - At the corner of McCord and Central in Sylvania Township, you’ll find Paddy Jack’s Creatively Stuffed Grilled Cheese.

They have 45 different kinds of grilled cheese!

“There’s nothing gourmet about us. We’re just fun comfort food,” said Anthony Varwig, owner of Paddy Jack’s. “Anything you can pretty much imagine inside of a grilled cheese is there.”

They also serve up pizza, fries, beer, and a lively atmosphere. Today, we sampled the Loco Jack, which has smoked turkey, in-house Paddy Sauce, cream cheese, and Doritos. We also tried the Hot Italian, thin-crust pizza, and the bottomless seasoned fries.

For a look at the full menu, click here: https://www.paddyjacks.com/

