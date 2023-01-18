Federal funding available to assist Domestic Violence victims, families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Office of Criminal Justice Services announced Wednesday that applications are opened for federal emergency shelter and supportive services for domestic violence victims and families.

The Office of Criminal Justice Services is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

According to a statement released by the Office of Criminal Justice Services, the funding will be used to support the establishment and expansion of programs and projects that fulfill the following criteria:

Prevent incidents of family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence.

Provide immediate shelter, supportive services, and access to community-based programs for victims of family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence and their dependents.

Provide specialized services for children exposed to family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence, underserved populations, and victims who are members of racial and ethnic minority populations.

In addition, funds can be used for COVID testing, vaccine access, mobile health unit access, workforce expansions, and capacity building.

All eligible applicants must be community-based, non-profit organizations who provide emergency shelter, and supportive services for victims of family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence, and their families.

A voluntary Bidders Training webinar will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 31. The training will further explain both the application and review processes. To register, click here.

All awards will be for 18 months of funding and will operate from July 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024. The deadline to submit is Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.

