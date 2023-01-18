First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday afternoon; strong t-storms possible

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Day for Thursday afternoon (January 19th), when strong storms are possible. Gusty winds will be the primary threat, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Garden-variety showers will return to northwest Ohio late Wednesday and last through the overnight hours, followed by daytime clearing. That will warm highs to the mid-50s, priming the pump for scattered strong storms to develop in a narrow late-afternoon/early-evening window (3pm-6pm).

While energy is low compared to a typical summer storm, wind shear is high, and could mix high winds down to the ground with a few spin-ups possible. Stick with the 13abc First Alert Weather Team, for the latest developments.

