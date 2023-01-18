FirstEnergy Corp. provides bill assistance programs for residential customers

AKRON, Ohio (WTVG) - FirstEnergy Corp. is encouraging residential customers of Ohio Edison, The Illuminating Company, and Toledo Edison to inquire about enrolling into a payment plan or receiving referrals for bill assistance programs.

“Many of our customers continue to face financial challenges due to ongoing economic uncertainty,” said Patricia Mullin, acting president of Ohio Operations for First Energy. “With winter in full swing, I encourage customers who have fallen behind on their bills to contact us as soon as possible so that a team member can review their options with them.”

Below is a list of programs customers can inquire about:

The percentage of Income Payment Plan: Allows customers to pay a set percentage of their income toward their electric bill, regardless of the balance.

Home Energy Assistance Program: Provides eligible customers with cash grants for home heating bills and emergencies.

2-1-1 Helpline: A nationwide resource and information hotline identifying locally available programs that may assist with utility bills and other needs.

Save the Dream Ohio -Utility Assistance Plus (UAP): Provides Ohio homeowners facing economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic with assistance paying mortgages, utility bills, non-escrowed property taxes, and other qualified housing costs.

Emergency Rental Assistance: Customers who have difficulty paying utilities, rent, or mortgage due to the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for a Home Relief Grant.

Emergency Hardship Funds: Available to residential customers who have suffered a recent financial hardship and need temporary assistance to pay their electric bills.

For a complete list of assistance programs, including installing payment plans and budget billings, click here, or call the following customer service contacts:

Ohio Edison at 1-800-633-4766.

The Illuminating Company at 1-800-589-3101.

Toledo Edison at 1-800-447-3333.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

