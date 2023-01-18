January 18th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with a high in the low 40s. Heavy rain is possible tonight with a low in the middle to upper 30s. Rain will end around daybreak on Thursday. Afternoon sunshine appears more likely now, but that sunshine will help boost the high temperature and afternoon instability. This could lead to thunderstorms between 3-6pm on Thursday. Some of those storms could be severe with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Highs will be in the middle 30s with the occasional flurry and a cloudy sky on Friday and Saturday. Snow is likely late Sunday into Sunday night. Accumulations are also likely. Another round of sticking snow is expected next Wednesday.

