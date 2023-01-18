Birthday Club
Local health experts discuss the impact of Paxlovid on youth

Paxlovid is used to treat symptoms of COVID, but there’s some concern when it comes to treating younger people
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local physicians assess the efficacy of Paxlovid in younger people.

The anti-viral medication was developed for people with mild to moderate COVID. However, reports have shown that the medication is ineffective for young people.

Phil Nelson, Director of Pharmacy at Mercy Saint Vincent Medical Center, said the drug had shown a significant impact on older people.

“Paxlovid is very effective in people 65 and older or immunocompromised. Simply because they have more risk factors,” Nelson said.

A recent study by the National Institute of Health states the drug has virtually no effect on younger populations. Nelson said it’s simply due to the younger population’s stronger immune systems.

“They’re more healthy, there are less risk factors, so really in that patient population you’re not going to reduce hospitalization and death because it’s unlikely that they get contracted COVID, they reach the point of hospitalization or death.”

Nelson said he looks at COVID like any other virus; you can treat the symptoms, but you can’t make them disappear.

“The Paxlovid, it’s more like a Tamiflu because it’s an antiviral.”

