Local health experts discuss the impact of Paxlovid on youth

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local physicians assess the efficacy of Paxlovid in younger people.

The anti-viral medication was developed for people with mild to moderate COVID. However, reports have shown that the medication is ineffective for young people.

Phil Nelson, Director of Pharmacy at Mercy Saint Vincent Medical Center, said the drug had shown a significant impact on older people.

“Paxlovid is very effective in people 65 and older or immunocompromised. Simply because they have more risk factors,” Nelson said.

A recent study by the National Institute of Health states the drug has virtually no effect on younger populations. Nelson said it’s simply due to the younger population’s stronger immune systems.

“They’re more healthy, there are less risk factors, so really in that patient population you’re not going to reduce hospitalization and death because it’s unlikely that they get contracted COVID, they reach the point of hospitalization or death.”

Nelson said he looks at COVID like any other virus; you can treat the symptoms, but you can’t make them disappear.

“The Paxlovid, it’s more like a Tamiflu because it’s an antiviral.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.