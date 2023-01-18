Birthday Club
Ohio awarded multi-million dollar grant to ensure Kindergarten readiness

The ODJFS will receive $48 million over the next three years to increase access to quality...
The ODJFS will receive $48 million over the next three years to increase access to quality early childhood care and education.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that Ohio has been awarded a multi-million dollar grant that will help ensure Kindergarten readiness.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will receive $48 million in federal grant dollars over the next three years to support and increase access to quality early childhood care and education.

“The largest group of Ohioans living in poverty are children aged five and under,” said Governor DeWine. “This grant allows Ohio to better serve these children by creating stronger cross program coordination and higher quality programming in publicly funded childcare, public preschools, early intervention and home visiting that form a strong foundation for successful learning.”

DeWine’s office says ODJFS is partnering with the Ohio Department of Education; Health; Mental Health and Addiction Services; Medicaid and Developmental Disabilities to administer the grant to focus on:

  • Increasing access and family engagement in early childhood care and education
  • Expanding of child care for those with special needs, English language learners, and those experiencing homelessness.
  • Creating long-term and sustainable local, state, and federal funding for early childhood education programs.
  • Expanding marketing and outreach to increase family awareness of their potential eligibility and access to child care options.
  • Preparing early childhood care and education professionals with culturally appropriate trauma training, credentialing, and parent supports.
  • Making sure family members and other caretakers are key partners in grant activities, policy development, and new initiatives.

“The plans for this grant are expansive,” said ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder. “It will fund a needs assessment to determine the best way to provide safe and enriching early child care and education for young children with physical disabilities and emotional needs. It will also address workforce needs, family engagement, and the impact of trauma on the mental health of children, all to help them achieve their God-given potential.”

To check out the details of the grant application, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

