Plane carrying federal prison inmate crashes in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-engine plane crashed in Middlefield at the Geauga County Airport Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said there were a total of six people on board; including, one pilot, four officers with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and one federal inmate.

Nobody was injured.

Geauga County plane crash ((Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol))

The Federal Aviation Administration received a distress call from the aircraft that it was experiencing engine failure and needed to perform an emergency landing.

According to troopers, the emergency landing exceeded the length of the runway and subsequently damaged the aircraft’s landing gear.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said the aircraft was traveling from the Federal Correctional Institution Elkton in Lisbon to Detroit, MI.

No information on the prisoner is being released at this time.

