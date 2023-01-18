Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings

By Sophie Bates
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure.

They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.

“We’re in the process of contacting them and asking them to move their things out permanently until we can get the building fixed,” said the CEO of Medallion Management, which owns the building, Scott Beltz. “We’re currently working with Michigan State Housing Development Authority to secure the funding to repair the building.”

Beltz said the repairs are more extensive than they first thought. All the carpeting in the building must be removed, so residents need to empty the structure. He said he has no idea when residents will be able to move back.

“I don’t have a timeline,” Beltz said. “I do know that once they start the work on the building, it’s going to probably be a 10-to-12-month timeline for the actual work once it begins.”

Residents have until February 15 to remove their belongings. Many of the former inhabitants are elderly or disabled. Residents told 13abc they’re worried about how they’ll get larger items, like furniture, out of the 12-story structure. They said moving companies refuse to help them because of the liability of being inside a condemned building.

Beltz said they’ll help residents who are having trouble removing their items.

“If they’re having trouble, let the office know, and we’ll help facilitate that,” Beltz said.

The building will be ready for residents again once a strapping system is in place to secure the walls and floors.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested a 15-year-old male last week.
15-year-old charged with murder in death of DeAsia Green
The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in...
Driver killed after tires strike semi-truck on I-280
Police lights
Man arrested, 2 officers hurt after multi-state chase
Maumee may see new rental property rules
Maumee may soon see new rules for rental properties
A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside a nursing home, police said.
92-year-old woman found dead outside nursing home, police say

Latest News

Very little discussion on City of Toledo v Block Communications proposed settlement
Very little discussion on City of Toledo v Block Communications proposed settlement
Dr. Michael White says acetaminophen like Tylenol might help with aches, and Paxlovid could be...
Local health experts discuss the impact of Paxlovid on youth
Pfizer was a trailblazer when it came to the COVID vaccine, and has developed a medication,...
Paxlovid impact on the younger population
Management doesn't know when residents will be able to move back.
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings