Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure.

They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.

“We’re in the process of contacting them and asking them to move their things out permanently until we can get the building fixed,” said the CEO of Medallion Management, which owns the building, Scott Beltz. “We’re currently working with Michigan State Housing Development Authority to secure the funding to repair the building.”

Beltz said the repairs are more extensive than they first thought. All the carpeting in the building must be removed, so residents need to empty the structure. He said he has no idea when residents will be able to move back.

“I don’t have a timeline,” Beltz said. “I do know that once they start the work on the building, it’s going to probably be a 10-to-12-month timeline for the actual work once it begins.”

Residents have until February 15 to remove their belongings. Many of the former inhabitants are elderly or disabled. Residents told 13abc they’re worried about how they’ll get larger items, like furniture, out of the 12-story structure. They said moving companies refuse to help them because of the liability of being inside a condemned building.

Beltz said they’ll help residents who are having trouble removing their items.

“If they’re having trouble, let the office know, and we’ll help facilitate that,” Beltz said.

The building will be ready for residents again once a strapping system is in place to secure the walls and floors.

