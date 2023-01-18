Birthday Club
TFRD Deputy Chief receives Distinguished Hispanic Ohioan Award

Deputy Chief Daniel Brown-Martinez was presented with the award at a ceremony on Jan. 17.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Deputy Chief at the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department received the Distinguished Hispanic Ohioan Award for Northwest Ohio on Wednesday morning.

TFRD says Dr. Gregory Guzman, State Commissioner with the Ohio Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs, presented the award to Deputy Chief Daniel Brown-Martinez at a ceremony held at the Toledo Fire Headquarters on Jan. 17.

According to TFRD, the OCHLA nominates, votes on and honors Latino Ohioans who have served their communities with distinction. This year, the Commission selected Brown-Martinez as the Governor’s 2022 award recipient for northwest Ohio.

