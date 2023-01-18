Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo businesses come together for anniversary of two fallen Toledo firefighters

Jan. 26, 2023 marks the nine year anniversary of the arson fire that killed Toledo firefighters...
Jan. 26, 2023 marks the nine year anniversary of the arson fire that killed Toledo firefighters Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman.(Toledo Strong)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo businesses are coming together for the anniversary of the death of two Toledo firefighters.

Jan. 26, 2023 marks the nine year anniversary of the arson fire that killed Toledo firefighters Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman.

Toledo Strong says every year on Jan. 26, Toledoans come together to show their appreciation for the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department by delivering donuts in the morning and dinners in the evening to fire stations throughout Toledo.

The effort, coordinated by Larry Cready of Toledo Strong, honors the memory of Machcinski and Dickman while also reminding Toledo citizens of the risks and sacrifices firefighters face.

“Our local firefighters clock into every shift not knowing what the day could bring” said Cready. “The tragic deaths that occurred nine years ago should serve as an annual reminder of the service these heroes provide for us.”

Several local restaurants and individuals have already signed up to provide donuts and dinners to fire stations this year, but Toledo Strong says more help is needed to make sure all stations are covered. Monetary donations, food drivers and food donations are all being accepted and coordinated.

“The fire departments have always expressed a great amount of gratitude for this annual effort. It’s a somber day for them but knowing the community hasn’t forgotten and supports their work really makes a big difference” said Cready.

The restaurants who are providing support include Angelo’s Northwood Villa, Olive Garden, KT’s Diner and Foraccia’s.

“We have some amazing local restaurants in the area and we are hopeful that like in past years, more will jump on board to help,” said Cready.

If you would like to help, contact Larry Cready at Larry@toledostrong.org

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in...
Driver killed after tires strike semi-truck on I-280
Officers arrested a 15-year-old male last week.
15-year-old charged with murder in death of DeAsia Green
On Jan. 17, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Titus...
Man wanted for Toledo homicide arrested in Cleveland
Maumee may see new rental property rules
Maumee may soon see new rules for rental properties
The crash occurred on Jan. 17 at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T in Amboy...
Two vehicle crash in Fulton Co. sends two to hospital

Latest News

Geauga County plane crash (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
Plane carrying federal prison inmate crashes in Geauga County
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon
Authorities identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for strong storm potential late Thursday afternoon....
1/18: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast