Toledo businesses come together for anniversary of two fallen Toledo firefighters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo businesses are coming together for the anniversary of the death of two Toledo firefighters.

Jan. 26, 2023 marks the nine year anniversary of the arson fire that killed Toledo firefighters Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman.

Toledo Strong says every year on Jan. 26, Toledoans come together to show their appreciation for the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department by delivering donuts in the morning and dinners in the evening to fire stations throughout Toledo.

The effort, coordinated by Larry Cready of Toledo Strong, honors the memory of Machcinski and Dickman while also reminding Toledo citizens of the risks and sacrifices firefighters face.

“Our local firefighters clock into every shift not knowing what the day could bring” said Cready. “The tragic deaths that occurred nine years ago should serve as an annual reminder of the service these heroes provide for us.”

Several local restaurants and individuals have already signed up to provide donuts and dinners to fire stations this year, but Toledo Strong says more help is needed to make sure all stations are covered. Monetary donations, food drivers and food donations are all being accepted and coordinated.

“The fire departments have always expressed a great amount of gratitude for this annual effort. It’s a somber day for them but knowing the community hasn’t forgotten and supports their work really makes a big difference” said Cready.

The restaurants who are providing support include Angelo’s Northwood Villa, Olive Garden, KT’s Diner and Foraccia’s.

“We have some amazing local restaurants in the area and we are hopeful that like in past years, more will jump on board to help,” said Cready.

If you would like to help, contact Larry Cready at Larry@toledostrong.org

