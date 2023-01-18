Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting

TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.

The sheriff’s office said the victim suffered a single gunshot wound and a resident of the property took them to the hospital for treatment once they had returned home. The person who took the victim to the hospital was not there at the time of the shooting, according to a statement from Sheriff Engel.

The victim was life-flighted to another hospital where she is in critical condition, police said.

Cordes is facing a felonious assault charge and is scheduled to be in court on Friday. The sheriff’s office said further charges are possible.

