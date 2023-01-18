Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

Website warning: Kids are chatting with strangers on this social media platform

A frank discussion with your kids about internet safety now could help them avoid dangerous situations in the future.
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A warning for all parents: if you’ve never heard of the website Omegle, you’ll want to pay attention.

The site allows adults to video chat with random people across the world but kids are quickly finding it.

Not more than a few minutes into using Omegle for the first time, the 13abc I-Team came across an image far too graphic to show on TV or online. Now imagine if that’s a kid using this site instead.

“These are powerful devices. There are really great things about them and useful tools and then there are also a lot of dangers,” said Becky Swisher, a social worker with Washington Local Schools.

Swisher talks to parents, guardians and kids about internet security. If you’re not talking with your kids, maybe start here. It’s not an app, so a simple visit to their site allows you to randomly connect on a live video chat with someone anywhere in the world.

Sometimes it’s a live look at people. Sometimes it’s people laying in beds. Sometimes it’s shots of closets.

“The whole social media landscape is constantly changing and it’s really hard for parents to stay on top of it,” said cybersecurity expert Dave Hatter.

This site says you must be at least 18-years-old and you do have to check a few boxes to verify it but nowhere does it make you prove you’re actually of age.

Young kids, whose brains are not yet fully developed, are encountering the site these days. A frank discussion about internet safety now could avoid dangerous situations in the future.

“Once it’s digital in any form and you put it out there on a site like this there’s no way to get it back. It potentially lasts forever. There’s no way to tell how it will be used against you today by some mal actor who wants to extort you or somewhere down the road,” said Hatter.

“Have a good through conversation about what responsible cell phone use is what’s not allowed. The understanding that because you have this, as a parent I’m going to monitor this. I’m going to pay attention,” said Swisher.

It’s best to remind kids that even though you see a person on the other side of the video who may seem fine, you have no real idea what that person’s intentions are.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in...
Driver killed after tires strike semi-truck on I-280
Officers arrested a 15-year-old male last week.
15-year-old charged with murder in death of DeAsia Green
Strong to severe storms are possible in NW Ohio and SE Michigan Thursday, January 19th, 2023
***First Alert Weather Day*** issued for Thursday afternoon; strong t-storms possible
On Jan. 17, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Titus...
Man wanted for Toledo homicide arrested in Cleveland
Maumee may see new rental property rules
Maumee may soon see new rules for rental properties

Latest News

MI gov gives $25M for school resource officers
MI gov gives $25M for school resource officers
Website warning: Kids are finding Omegle
Website warning: Kids are finding Omegle
Trail patrol volunteers monitor the Metroparks, providing customer service to visitors and...
Volunteers wanted for Metroparks trail patrol
1/18/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/18/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast