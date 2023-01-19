1/19: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect as fast-moving strong to severe storms will be possible from 4-8pm. The main threat with storms will be damaging winds, but small hail and a tornado will also be possible. TONIGHT: Temps falling, and it’ll be windy with light rain giving way to snow showers by early morning when lows will be in the low 30s. FRIDAY: On/off snow showers and flurries are likely Friday, and it’ll be cold and blustery with highs in the mid-30s but feeling like the 20s. FRIDAY NIGHT: Flurries ending and winds diminishing with lows in the upper 20s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. EXTENDED: Light snow is likely Sunday with highs in the mid-30s and light accumulations possible. Partly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs again in the upper 30s. Heavy snow will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, and with snow accumulations likely and some freezing rain possible, that storm will be “One to Watch”.

