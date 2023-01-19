Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

1/19: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Storms later today could produce damaging winds and a tornado.
1/19: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIS AFTERNOON: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect as fast-moving strong to severe storms will be possible from 4-8pm. The main threat with storms will be damaging winds, but small hail and a tornado will also be possible. TONIGHT: Temps falling, and it’ll be windy with light rain giving way to snow showers by early morning when lows will be in the low 30s. FRIDAY: On/off snow showers and flurries are likely Friday, and it’ll be cold and blustery with highs in the mid-30s but feeling like the 20s. FRIDAY NIGHT: Flurries ending and winds diminishing with lows in the upper 20s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. EXTENDED: Light snow is likely Sunday with highs in the mid-30s and light accumulations possible. Partly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs again in the upper 30s. Heavy snow will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, and with snow accumulations likely and some freezing rain possible, that storm will be “One to Watch”.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day (Today)
*First Alert Weather Day Today*
The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in...
Driver killed after tires strike semi-truck on I-280
According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of...
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
Police Lights
Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting
Police in Ohio said a 1-year-old girl was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen out of a family's garage.
1-year-old child kidnapped in vehicle stolen out of family’s garage, police say

Latest News

1/19: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
1/19: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
Severe T-Storms Possible Today, Snow Sunday & Wednesday
January 19th Weather Forecast
January 19th Weather Forecast
January 19th Weather Forecast
1/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast