TPD arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed two

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo resident is facing a series of charges in connection to a November car crash that killed two people.

Khrishawn Jaynes is facing two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and several other traffic offenses for a crash on Nov. 28, 2022, that killed Lakwanda Brown, 30, and Khalid Denton, 29, according to court records. Police arrested Jaynes on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Toledo Police say Jaynes was driving 66mph in a 35mph zone heading northbound on Collingwood when Jaynes allegedly ran a red light and hit Denton’s vehicle, who was heading westbound on Islington approaching Collingwood. Denton’s vehicle spun and both Brown and Denton were ejected from the car.

Denton died before crews could get him to the hospital and Brown died the following day.

At the time of the crash, Toledo Police told 13abc there were two people inside the suspect vehicle who ran away from the scene.

