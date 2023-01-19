Birthday Club
DMS announces sale of Toledo manufacturing facility

The sale of the Toledo facility located at 3400 Jeep Pkwy. went into effect on Jan. 1.
The sale of the Toledo facility located at 3400 Jeep Pkwy. went into effect on Jan. 1.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DETROIT, Ohio (WTVG) - Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a contract manufacturing and assembly company, announced the sale of their Toledo manufacturing facility to Mayco International.



“We are thankful for the Toledo community and the talented team we amassed over our four plus years of ownership of the manufacturing plant,” said DMS Chairman and CEO Bruce Smith. “Our dream from the beginning was to create a company that was interwoven into the fabric of the community and to make a positive impact,”

DMS says as part of the negotiations, DMS and Mayco International structured the deal to ensure that all 300 employees were offered the option of staying on with Mayco.

“The community of Toledo warmly welcomed us, and our incredible team at the Toledo facility helped us live that dream,” said Smith. “We are certain they will continue to make a positive impact in the community.”

