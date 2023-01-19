Fremont Police Chief suspended for alleged misconduct

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been suspended following allegations of misconduct.

According to the City of Fremont, Chief Derek Wensinger will be suspended for five days after having been on administrative leave since Nov. 30, 2022.

The City says an administrative meeting with Safety Director Ken Frost, Fremont Mayor Daniel Sanchez and Chief Derek Wensinger was held on Jan. 18. The meeting included discussions on the City’s position of refraining from making micro-aggressive statements.

After considering information provided by Chief Wensinger, a Group II-First Offense for “Neglect of or careless failure to serve employer rules, regulation, policies and procedures, was issued and other alleged allegations were dismissed.

The City says in his systemic reform of action entitled “Next Level Policing,” Chief Wensinger will implement inclusive department strategies to continue the forward momentum of the police department’s vision “to provide a safe city for all people.”

