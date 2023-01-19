Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense.

According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter.

Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still in shock that the death of her son was ruled as a justifiable shooting.

The Toledo Police Department released the surveillance video and further explained why the man who killed Carpenter was not charged.

“It was essentially a self-defense argument,” said TPD Sergeant Roy Kennedy “The response to the initial act was a justified shooting.”

Police said the deadly shooting stemmed from a domestic incident after Carpenter’s sister claimed a man hit her.

Investigators said she called her brother and other family members to meet her at the man’s house.

TPD Sergeant Kennedy further explained the footage to 13abc.

“The person who wasn’t charged, when he gets home people are waiting for him,” TPD Sgt. Kennedy said.

In the footage, Carpenter’s sister appears to push the man and bang on the car. According to the footage, more people show up in an attempt to hold back the female and de-escalate the situation. The video shows the man standing up against his white vehicle. According to police, Carpenter then arrives in a red Jeep.

“That’s when we see a vehicle pull up, someone pulls out a gun points it at him, and there’s a struggle, but eventually shots are fired,” TPD Sgt. Kennedy said.

“The shots are fired, Mr. Carpenter continued shooting as he was driving away,” Sgt. Kennedy added.

TPD said Carpenter was shot and his truck struck a pole. He later died at a local hospital.

“The facts of the case were presented to the grand jury, and Lucas County Grand Jury found that it was a justified shooting there is no indictment. We looked at all the charges that were appropriate for this case, and it was charged accordingly,” Sgt. Kennedy said.

The Lucas County Prosecutor and Assistant Prosecutor sat down with Hill to explain the case.

However, she said the police did not present enough evidence to the grand jury. Hill promises to continue to seek justice and told 13abc that she is setting up a non-profit to benefit families who have lost loved ones.

“I’m going to advocate for other families, other families that will be in the same position that I am,” Hill said.

