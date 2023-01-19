Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

January 19th Weather Forecast

Severe T-Storms Possible Today, Snow Sunday & Wednesday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Morning showers will quickly move out of the area and some sunshine is expected southeast of US 24. That extra sunlight will warm temperatures into the 50s in the southeast part of the area which could lead to enough instability to get strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible. The most likely time for severe storms would be 4-7pm today. A few flurries are possible on Friday with a high in the middle 30s. The weekend will bring highs in the middle 30s. Light snow is likely on Sunday. Heavier snow is possible next Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEVERE THREAT UPDATE FOR 1/19/23
***First Alert Weather Day*** issued for Thursday afternoon; strong t-storms possible
The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in...
Driver killed after tires strike semi-truck on I-280
Police Lights
Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Police in Ohio said a 1-year-old girl was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen out of a family's garage.
1-year-old child kidnapped in vehicle stolen out of family’s garage, police say

Latest News

January 19th Weather Forecast
January 19th Weather Forecast
1/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/18/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
1/18/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/18/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast