January 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Morning showers will quickly move out of the area and some sunshine is expected southeast of US 24. That extra sunlight will warm temperatures into the 50s in the southeast part of the area which could lead to enough instability to get strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible. The most likely time for severe storms would be 4-7pm today. A few flurries are possible on Friday with a high in the middle 30s. The weekend will bring highs in the middle 30s. Light snow is likely on Sunday. Heavier snow is possible next Wednesday.

