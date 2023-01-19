Local food pantry helps families keep food on the table with monthly giveaway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As groceries continue to soar, more and more food pantries are seeing families who are struggling to keep food on the table.

“Usually, I can go in the store and shop for eggs and they were a dollar something when I went to Walmart,” said a 69-year-old woman who came to the pantry to make it through the month. “They were like five dollars for a dozen.”

The pantry gives out boxes of food once a month to help families who are running low on food.

“From the time they pay their bills, that leaves them with $30, $40, $50 to buy food with, and that’s one of the reasons why years ago, we started this pantry and we gave away on the third Thursday cause generally by the end of the month, that’s when people start running out of food,” said Ken Hayes, founder of Grand Lodge Food Pantry.

Hayes says the boxes of food should last at least two weeks.

“The need is out there, it’s huge, and with the increase of prices of food, the cost to get the food, you know, everything went up,” said Hayes. “So, we’re just thanking God for the donations that we get and the opportunity to do this.”

Last year, the Grand Lodge Food Pantry gave out more than 23,000 meals and fed more than 3,300 people.

The food pantry will also be honored during Black History Month for the work they do right here in the community.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.