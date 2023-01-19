Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Local food pantry helps families keep food on the table with monthly giveaway

By Alexis Means and WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As groceries continue to soar, more and more food pantries are seeing families who are struggling to keep food on the table.

“Usually, I can go in the store and shop for eggs and they were a dollar something when I went to Walmart,” said a 69-year-old woman who came to the pantry to make it through the month. “They were like five dollars for a dozen.”

The pantry gives out boxes of food once a month to help families who are running low on food.

“From the time they pay their bills, that leaves them with $30, $40, $50 to buy food with, and that’s one of the reasons why years ago, we started this pantry and we gave away on the third Thursday cause generally by the end of the month, that’s when people start running out of food,” said Ken Hayes, founder of Grand Lodge Food Pantry.

Hayes says the boxes of food should last at least two weeks.

“The need is out there, it’s huge, and with the increase of prices of food, the cost to get the food, you know, everything went up,” said Hayes. “So, we’re just thanking God for the donations that we get and the opportunity to do this.”

Last year, the Grand Lodge Food Pantry gave out more than 23,000 meals and fed more than 3,300 people.

The food pantry will also be honored during Black History Month for the work they do right here in the community.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day (Today)
*First Alert Weather Day Today*
The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in...
Driver killed after tires strike semi-truck on I-280
According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of...
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
Police Lights
Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting
Police in Ohio said a 1-year-old girl was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen out of a family's garage.
1-year-old child kidnapped in vehicle stolen out of family’s garage, police say

Latest News

The pantry gives out boxes of food once a month to help families who are running low on food.
Local food pantry helps families keep food on the table with monthly giveaway
Ohio Senate chamber
Toledo-area state senators map out priorities for 2023-24 legislature
All phone lines are currently down at the Ottawa County Court House.
Phones lines down at Ottawa Co. Court House, Sheriff’s Office
Police lights
Police pull body from pond in Findlay