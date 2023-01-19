Birthday Club
MI gov gives $25M for school resource officers

Adrian-Madison Schools are a safer place for students, now that the district has a full-time resource officer
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Adrian-Madison Schools are a safer place for students, now that the district has a full-time resource officer. It’s an asset, superintendent Nick Steinmietz tells me, feels like a weight off their shoulders.

“it’s a huge benefit for us. we feel lucky to have the partnership with the Lenawee county sheriffs department. It takes a lot off of our plates for the school safety piece, now we have an expert in the building that can help us with the lock down drills the procedures, emergency plans, things like that. so we have that resource, that expertise, things like that as educators, we don’t have.”

Safety in schools seems to be at the forefront of the Michigan Legislature. Steinmietz says, this money for a safety resource officer is just one of the bills that have been passed, focusing on school safety.

“What the state of Michigan is doing right now is actually really exciting with there’s a couple of other bills that have been passed also to help us go throughout buildings and map our buildings and put in different safety procedures so we just feel fortunate the funding is available to us.”

deputy John Birdwell is the school’s resource officer. He says working with kids at the school has been a long-term passion of his.

“I love the interaction with the kids I love being able to build those relationships and develop a more positive influence for law enforcement within the kids. I think that helps later on down the road.”

