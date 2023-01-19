Mud Hens tickets for 2023 home games now on sale

Birthday Club
The Mud Hens’ home opener will take place on March 31 against the St. Paul Saints.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mud Hens tickets for every home game of the 2023 season are now on sale.

Individual game tickets can be bought online here.

You can view the Mud Hens’ entire 2023 game schedule below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

