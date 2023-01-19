Mud Hens tickets for 2023 home games now on sale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mud Hens tickets for every home game of the 2023 season are now on sale.

The Mud Hens’ home opener will take place on March 31 against the St. Paul Saints.

Individual game tickets can be bought online here.

You can view the Mud Hens’ entire 2023 game schedule below:

